Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions gains nearly 3% on order wins

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 303.30 and 52-week low Rs 163.30 on 28 May, 2019 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of KNR Constructions gained nearly 3 percent in the early trade on September 3 after company won an order worth Rs 850 crore.

The company in its press release said that it has received a work order for Rs 850 from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, Hyderabad for construction and completion of earthen bund works in the reach which are part and parcel of Kaleshwaram Project-Formation of Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar with a capacity of 50.00 TMC.

At 09:25 hrs KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 215.70, up Rs 3.90, or 1.84 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 28.37 percent below its 52-week high and 33.04 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

