 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Know Your Stock | What makes CCL Products second most held small-cap consumer stock among MFs

Shailaja Mohapatra
May 02, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

The company’s strength lies in creating various blends of freeze-dried coffee and spray-dried coffee to meet its clients’ needs. It offers over 250 customised blends for clients across 90 countries

It may not be surprising that market participants are highly caffeinated. What may not be known, though, is how toked up they are on CCL Products.

In the fast-moving consumer goods segment, mutual funds hold significant stake in this mid-cap company, second only to Emami, data compiled by Prime Database shows. As of end-March, mutual funds held 20 percent of CCL Products shares compared to 23.62 percent of Emami’s.

The holding in CCL Products has remained steady over the past six months. In October 2022, domestic fund houses collectively held 20.79 percent stake in the company. So, if you have a systematic investment plan to go with, say, SBI Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund, or Axis MF, you too might be a stakeholder in the company.

The stock has been on a steady rise since May 2022, giving over 50 percent returns. In the same period, its quarterly revenue has grown over 40 percent and net profit by 37 percent. In the December quarter, it reported a revenue of Rs 535 crore and a net profit of Rs 73 crore.