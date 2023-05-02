Know Your Stock | What makes CCL Products second most held small-cap consumer stock among MFs

It may not be surprising that market participants are highly caffeinated. What may not be known, though, is how toked up they are on CCL Products.

In the fast-moving consumer goods segment, mutual funds hold significant stake in this mid-cap company, second only to Emami, data compiled by Prime Database shows. As of end-March, mutual funds held 20 percent of CCL Products shares compared to 23.62 percent of Emami’s.

The holding in CCL Products has remained steady over the past six months. In October 2022, domestic fund houses collectively held 20.79 percent stake in the company. So, if you have a systematic investment plan to go with, say, SBI Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund, or Axis MF, you too might be a stakeholder in the company.

The stock has been on a steady rise since May 2022, giving over 50 percent returns. In the same period, its quarterly revenue has grown over 40 percent and net profit by 37 percent. In the December quarter, it reported a revenue of Rs 535 crore and a net profit of Rs 73 crore.

While foreign institutional investors (FII) have pared their stake from 8.19 percent in March 2022 to 7.75 percent by December 2022, domestic institutional investors (DII) have upped their stake from 19.45 percent to 21.06 percent in the same period.

What does the company do?

CCL Products is among the world’s largest manufacturers and exporters of instant coffee. Almost 85-90 percent of its produce is exported. The company’s strength lies in creating various blends of freeze-dried and spray-dried coffee to meet its clients’ needs. It offers over 250 customised blends for clients across 90 countries. Other manufacturers, in comparison, have three or four blends.

But 250 is just the number of blends actively sold in the market. Analysts tracking the company say that it has a library of over 1,000 blends, which can be manufactured on demand. Apparently, a 1,000 cups of CCL’s coffee is consumed every second across the globe, the company claims.

“CCL has managed to maintain flavour and consistency batch after batch, and thus maintained customer stickiness,” HDFC Securities noted in its coverage initiation report two years ago.

The company has expanded its capacity to 38,500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of FY22. It has four plants, two in India, and one each in Vietnam and Switzerland, with the one in Chittoor being fully automated.

"The company never gives aggressive guidance and then under delivers. The promoters are humble and conservative," said an analyst on condition of anonymity.

According to its managing director Srishant Challa, the company supplies coffee powder to almost all the top brands. "Other than Nestle, whom we are not selling directly to, I think we might be selling indirectly, to them. JDE is number two in the world, they are our customers. Strauss has also been one of our partners for almost 20-odd years,” he said at the company’s last earnings call.

In India, the company is working with brands like Sleepy Owl, Blue Tokai, Reliance, Spencer's, and Big Bazaar, among others.

Challa Srishant, is a lawyer by training. But he has been mentored by his father Challa Rajendra Prasad, who founded the company. In 2021, they brought in an outsider Praveen Jaipuriar as the CEO which analysts believe was a show of strength and family's willingness to accept new voices in managing finances and capital structure.

Promoter holding in the company, which includes the Challa family, has remained steady at 46.26 percent over the past five quarters.

Growth drivers

The high inflation and slowdown in global markets won’t impact the growth in coffee consumption, believe analysts. A fund manager who did not wish to be named, expects the company’s operating profit (EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) to touch Rs 710 crore by FY26-27 end, implying a four-year CAGR of 21 percent. This means the company will seriously outpace the global soluble coffee market, which is growing only 2-3 percent annually.

“Not every company which is expanding capacity globally is in a position to supply customised blends like CCL,” the fund manager said.

Take for instance, its cold brew blend. This was a new product category altogether, initially being supplied to Trader's Joe only. Slowly, it started picking up, and enquiries poured in from other large retailers as well.

Brazil is the largest manufacturer of instant coffee, but Brazilian manufacturers are restricted to using only local raw materials to create blends. CCL faces no such restrictions. “We can buy raw materials from anywhere in the world, so our range of products is much, much wider than what Brazil can offer,” said Challa in the earnings call.

European companies are finding it difficult to match its pricing following the energy crisis in the continent. And as global brands are increasingly looking at territorial de-risking, CCL Products’ manufacturing presence in India and Vietnam has been an added advantage.

The company is now working on doubling its capacity to 77,000 MTPA by FY25-end, with a projected capex of Rs 950 crore across India and Vietnam. This will take capacity at its Vietnam facility to 36,000 MTPA from the current 13,500 MTPA, and augurs well for consolidated profitability as the company enjoys a nil tax rate in that country.

“Vietnam’s new capacity will include 6,000 MTPA of freeze-dried coffee, which is backed by a written commitment from a new UK-based customer for five years for 50 percent of the volume,” Philip Capital noted.

The company plans to sell the balance 50 percent to existing customers, as freeze-dried coffee enjoys higher margins than spray-dried coffee.

In December 2022, the board spun off the marketing and distribution of coffee and FMCG products of Continental Coffee, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and merged it with the parent, CCL Products (India). This leaves only the small coffee kiosk business in the subsidiary.

“The main reason for this demerger was operational efficiencies,” said Challa in an interview with CNBC-TV18. The company has guided for revenues of Rs 250 crore in the B2C (FMCG) business in FY24, about 73 percent of which would be contributed by the branded business. It plans to achieve this through increasing retail touch points to 2.5 lakh outlets over the next three to four years, with a focus on non-south markets.

Key risks

The company generates 60 percent of its revenue from repackers / resellers who buy in bulk and in turn sell to global brand owners in smaller packs. Though this is not a risk, analysts believe shifting this mix more towards direct clients can help expand EBITDA margins in the near term. Margins have fallen from 22 percent to 19 percent in the past one year.

Apart from competitive intensity due to low entry barriers, analysts at HDFC Securities see currency volatility, duty changes across operating countries, and inability to ramp up incremental capacity as key risks for the company.

Significant capex in the past five years has resulted in the reduction of free cash flow. The company's RoCE (return on capital employed) has reduced from 27 percent in FY17-18 to 15 percent (annualised) in H1 FY22-23. According to an Ambit Capital report, around 47-75 percent of the cash flow from operations has been used for capex each year since FY18-19. CCL Products’ total debt post-expansion (FY25-end) is expected to touch Rs 1,085 crore.

Thus, in the wake of significant capacity addition, the aforementioned fund manager believes delays in converting bigger orders is a key risk for CCL.

