On February 26, 2018 Malavika Hegde bought 55,00,000 shares of Coffee Day Enterprises at Rs 324 on the NSE.

However, KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 90,00,000 shares at Rs 324.25 and sold 35,00,000 shares at Rs 324.64.

On Monday, Coffee Day Enterprises ended at Rs 317.30, down Rs 6.45, or 1.99 percent.