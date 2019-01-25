App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Oil Engines rises 5% on better Q3 numbers

Revenue of the company was up 12.8 percent at Rs 775 crore against Rs 687 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines added 5 percent intraday Friday after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 net profit was up 6.5 percent at Rs 42 crore against Rs 39.5 crore in a year ago period.

The board of directors have declared interim dividend of Rs 2.5 (125 percent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.

At 13:45 hrs Kirloskar Oil Engines was quoting at Rs 188.30, up Rs 7.30, or 4.03 percent.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

