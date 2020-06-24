App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Oil Engines gains after subsidiary Arka Fincap raises Rs 105 crore via NCDs

The NCDs, listed on the BSE, will have a tenure of three years, the company said in a statement.

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price was up a percent at open on June 24 after Arka Fincap Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines and a part of Kirloskar Group raised Rs 105 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The stock price has gained 41 percent in the last 3 months and was trading at Rs 116.20, up Rs 1.35, or 1.18 percent.

Kirloskar Oil Engines arm, earlier known as Kirloskar Capital, has issued 1,050 secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 105 crore through a private placement. The NCDs, listed on the BSE, will have a tenure of three years, the company said in a statement.

The diversified Kirloskar group entered the non-banking finance space in 2019 launching Kirloskar Capital under the leadership of veteran banker Vimal Bhandari. Later, name of the company was changed to Arka Fincap.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kirloskar Oil Engines

