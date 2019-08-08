App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Industries rallies 5% on strong Q1 show; profit up 52%, revenue declines

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,169.95 and 52-week low Rs 627.00 on 08 August, 2018 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Kirloskar Industries rallied more than 5 percent intraday on August 8 after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

Company's Q1 consolidated net profit jumped 52.5 percent at Rs 21.3 crore, against Rs 13.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the revenue of the company declined 2.9 percent at Rs 484 crore, against Rs 498.4 crore in Q1FY19.

At 1308 hrs, Kirloskar Industries was quoting at Rs 671.15, up Rs 4.15, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 42.63 percent below its 52-week high and 7.04 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price shed 42 percent in the last one year.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:41 pm

