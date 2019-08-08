Kirloskar Industries rallies 5% on strong Q1 show; profit up 52%, revenue declines

Shares of Kirloskar Industries rallied more than 5 percent intraday on August 8 after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

Company's Q1 consolidated net profit jumped 52.5 percent at Rs 21.3 crore, against Rs 13.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the revenue of the company declined 2.9 percent at Rs 484 crore, against Rs 498.4 crore in Q1FY19.

At 1308 hrs, Kirloskar Industries was quoting at Rs 671.15, up Rs 4.15, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,169.95 and its 52-week low of Rs 627 on 8 August 2018 and 5 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.63 percent below its 52-week high and 7.04 percent above its 52-week low.