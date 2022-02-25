Kirloskar Ferrous shares gain 6% on CCI approval to acquire stake in ISMT

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries share price rose 6 percent intraday to Rs 198.20 on February 25 after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of stake in ISMT.
"The CCI in its meeting held on February 23, 2022, considered and approved the acquisition of stake in ISMT by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries," the company said in its release.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries had filed an application with the CCI for obtaining the approval to the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in ISMT Limited.
The order of the Commission in this regard is awaited.