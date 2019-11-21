KIOCL share price rises 7% on govt approval for Mangalore project

KIOCL share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on November 21 after the company got the government's approval for a project in Mangalore.

The government has given the go-ahead to the company to set up a forward and backward integration project for the Blast Furnace Unit (BFU) at Mangalore.

The project outlay is Rs 836.90 crore, of which Rs 276.17 crore will be met through the company reserves and remaining through debt.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 188.75 and 52-week low Rs 109.20 on November 9, 2018, and July 24, 2019.

It is trading 34.3 percent below its 52-week high and 13.55 percent above its 52-week low.