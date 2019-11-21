App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KIOCL share price rises 7% on govt approval for Mangalore project

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 188.75 and 52-week low Rs 109.20 on 09 November, 2018 and 24 July, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
KIOCL share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on November 21 after the company got the government's approval for a project in Mangalore.

The government has given the go-ahead to the company to set up a forward and backward integration project for the Blast Furnace Unit (BFU) at Mangalore.

The project outlay is Rs 836.90 crore, of which Rs 276.17 crore will be met through the company reserves and remaining through debt.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 188.75 and 52-week low Rs 109.20 on November 9, 2018, and July 24, 2019.

It is trading 34.3 percent below its 52-week high and 13.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1430 hours, KIOCL was quoting at Rs 127.25, up Rs 7.15, or 5.95 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 02:44 pm

