KIMS trades lower on sequential drop in Q1 profit

KIMS’ bed occupancy was up by 5 percent YoY at 70.4 percent in the June quarter.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences opened 2 percent lower on August 8, a day after reporting a 12 percent sequential decline in net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year.

Hyderabad-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences’ reported a 9.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.67 crore but a 12 percent decline from the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 22.3 percent YoY to Rs 606 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 160 crore, a 12.4 percent rise from the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin was at 26.3 percent, down from 28.5 percent in the year-ago period and 28.9 percent in the previous quarter.

KIMS is a chain of 12 multi-specialty hospitals with operations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Founded in 2000, it has an aggregate capacity of over 4,000 beds.

According to the management, the bed occupancy for the June quarter was up by around 5 percent YoY to 70.4 percent, with a 5 percent YoY increase in average revenue per occupied bed to Rs 31,697 for the quarter.

The hospital chain has been making inroads through acquisitions. In January 2023, it announced the acquisition of an additional 5.53 percent stake in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Ltd, bringing up the stake to 56.6 percent.

It has also acquired Sunshine Hospitals and Manavata Hospitals in Nasik and Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur.

At 9.55 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,828.70 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.49 percent from the previous close.