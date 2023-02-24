 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KFin Tech shares rise on investment in account aggregator firm

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

KFin Technologies will own 25.63 percent of the post-issue equity share capital of FPSIPL and can acquire additional equity, taking its aggregate shareholding to 75.01 percent

KFin Technologies on February 24 announced its decision to invest in Fintech Products and Solutions India Private Limited (FPSIPL), a technology service provider (TSP) holding an account aggregator (AA) licence.

The partnership will help KFintech venture into TSP and AA business as it looks to diversify beyond its current offerings across asset classes in the financial services ecosystem.

At 12.30 pm, the stock was trading a percent higher at Rs 295.30 on BSE.

KFin Technologies will own 25.63 percent of the post-issue equity share capital of FPSIPL. KFintech can acquire additional equity, taking its aggregate shareholding in FPSIPL to 75.01 percent, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, it said in a release.