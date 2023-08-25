KFin Tech gains 13% today; know more about the company here

KFin is the sole provider in India offering solutions to both asset managers and corporate issuers.

KFin Technologies stock gained nearly 13 percent on August 25 after Jefferies initiated a buy call on the stock. What is the company all about?

KFin is a diversified financial services infrastructure firm operating across multiple products and geographies. It offers solutions to various financial entities, including asset managers, alternate investment funds, wealth managers, pension funds and corporations in India and Southeast Asia.

Operating in markets characterised by duopolies or oligopolies with high entry barriers, KFin holds the second position in the mutual fund registrar and transfer agent sector, commanding around 30 percent market share.

Revenue streams of the company are well-diversified, with the majority (about 65-70 percent) originating from registrars and transfers agent followed by corporate registry (15 percent), and growing international and domestic alternatives (approximately 10 percent).

Future growth drivers

As of FY23, India's MF asset under management (AUM) stands at Rs 40 lakh crore, according to ICICI Securities. Driven by rising savings rates and increased investments in financial assets, it is anticipated to grow at a 15 percent CAGR in total MF AUM over the next decade. Retail investors currently constitute 58 percent of total MF AUM, and it is expected to increase to 60 percent with a 15.4 percent CAGR in total retail AUM from FY23 to FY33E.

KFin's corporate registry division benefits from the surge in retail investor participation, especially driven by new stock listings. Holding the lion's share at around 45-50 percent in market capitalisation terms, it has big clients like RIL, Maruti Suzuki, HUL and Axis Bank.

Their successful handling of the recent LIC IPO and the ability to manage high retail transaction volumes under close regulatory scrutiny positions them favourably to attract more large clients, say analysts.

Unlike their mutual fund registry counterparts, KFin enjoys greater pricing flexibility due to regulatory allowances and lower client concentration. Key competitors in this sector include Link Intime and Bigshare Services. However, Link Intime and Bigshare are not listed in India.

Kotak Institutional Equities says that the investment industry is becoming more intricate due to a surge in various fund types, fee models and distribution channels. Alternatives like AIF/PMS have gained momentum in recent years. Regulatory changes add operational complexity and companies like KFin have expertise in regulations and software solutions to ease client operations. Their domain knowledge can open doors to complementary services.

A look at its peers

In the domestic arena, their primary competitor is CAMS, having roughly 70 percent market share by asset under management (AUM) and around 40 percent by the number of clients. In the issuer solutions segment, KFin enjoys a significant leadership margin as other players are smaller and regionally focused.

According to Jefferies, while globally, there are various companies offering Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) to financial institutions like State Street (SS&C), SimCorp and Clearwater, KFin's focus on South East Asian markets where they are making substantial investments can provide them with a competitive advantage.