Kesoram Industries share price rises 6% on NCLT order for scheme of arrangement

Kesoram Industries share price rose 6.7 percent intraday on December 5 after it received a certified copy of NCLT order for a scheme of arrangement for demerging its tyre business.

The company has submitted a scheme of arrangement issued by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Kolkata bench for demerger of its tyre business into Birla Tyres, effective January 1, 2019.

At 1420 hours, Kesoram Industries was quoting at Rs 60, up Rs 3.35, or 5.91 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 99.20 and 52-week low Rs 45.95 on December 4, 2018 and October 15, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 39.52 percent below its 52-week high and 30.58 percent above its 52-week low.