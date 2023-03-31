 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesar Enterprises locked in 20% upper circuit on settlement with UCO Bank

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

The company's loan accounts were classified as NPAs by the bank following non-payment of dues. The payment will be completed within the timeframe provided in the letter issued by the bank, the company has said

Kesar Enterprises was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on March 31, a day after the company's board approved a one-time settlement with UCO Bank.

The board of directors of Kesar Enterprises on March 30 approved and accepted a one-time settlement (OTS) sanctioned by UCO Bank, the company said in a release to the media.

The loan accounts of the company were classified as non-performing assets by the bank following the non-payment due to financial problems being faced by the company. The company and the bank were in discussion for a settlement, Kesar Enterprises said.

Following the sanction to OTS by the bank and its acceptance by the board, total liability of the company towards its direct debt liability as well as liability arising out of the invocation of corporate guarantee extended by the company would get settled.