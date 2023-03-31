English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Kesar Enterprises locked in 20% upper circuit on settlement with UCO Bank

    The company's loan accounts were classified as NPAs by the bank following non-payment of dues. The payment will be completed within the timeframe provided in the letter issued by the bank, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
    renuka sugar gains

    renuka sugar gains

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Kesar Enterprises was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on March 31, a day after the company's board approved a one-time settlement with UCO Bank.

    The board of directors of Kesar Enterprises on March 30 approved and accepted a one-time settlement (OTS) sanctioned by UCO Bank, the company said in a release to the media.

    The loan accounts of the company were classified as non-performing assets by the bank following the non-payment due to financial problems being faced by the company. The company and the bank were in discussion for a settlement, Kesar Enterprises said.

    Following the sanction to OTS by the bank and its acceptance by the board, total liability of the company towards its direct debt liability as well as liability arising out of the invocation of corporate guarantee extended by the company would get settled.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Related stories

    The payments should be completed by the company within the timeframe provided in the sanction letter issued by the bank, it added.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 122.35 on April 22, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 50 on February 28, 2023.

    It is trading 45.35 percent below its 52-week high and 33.72 percent above its 52-week low.

    At 12.49 pm, Kesar Enterprises was quoting at Rs 66.86, up Rs 11.14, or 19.99 percent. There were pending buy orders of 3,597 shares, with no sellers available.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kesar Enterprises
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 01:17 pm