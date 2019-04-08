Kernex Micro gains 5% despite receiving notice for tax non-payment

Shares of Kernex Microsystems (India) added 5 percent intraday Monday even as the company received show cause notice from Directorate General of GST Intelligence Hyderabad Zonal Unit.

The company has received a show cause notice from Directorate General of GST Intelligence Hyderabad Zonal Unit in relation to the non-payment of Service Tax on 05.04.2019, as per NSE release.

The statutory auditors of the company had mentioned about the statutory dues in their audit report and the same has been adopted by the shareholders of the company at the annual general meeting held on 28.09.2018.

At 10:54 hrs Kernex Microsystems (India) was quoting at Rs 26.40, up Rs 0.90, or 3.53 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 41.90 and 52-week low of Rs 18.80 on 09 April, 2018 and 27 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.99 percent below its 52-week high and 40.43 percent above its 52-week low.