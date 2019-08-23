Kennametal India slips 5% despite better June quarter results

Shares of Kennametal India declined more than 5 percent intraday August 23 despite the company reporting better numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's June quarter consolidated profit was up 57 percent to Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue increased 7 percent to Rs 250.1 crore versus Rs 234.6 crore.

The board appointed Bidadi Anjani Kumar, independent director of the company, as the chairman of board of the company with effect from November 4 2019.

At 1102 hrs, Kennametal India was quoting at Rs 954.85, down Rs 13.50, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,275 and 52-week low Rs 750 on 25 April, 2019 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.