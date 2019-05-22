KEI Industries hits 9-month high on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of KEI Industries added up to 8.7 percent intraday on May 22, its highest level since in August 2018.

The cable manufacturer reported a 21 percent jump in net profit in the quarter ended March 2019 at Rs 60 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 17.7 percent at Rs 1,211.4 crore versus Rs 1,029.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Up to the last close, the company had added about 16 percent this year.

At 1159 hrs, KEI Industries was quoting Rs 440.10, up 5.53 percent on the BSE.