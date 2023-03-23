 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

KEC International stock price rises after bagging orders worth Rs 1560 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

According to the regulatory filing, the new orders are for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from PGCIL under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.

KEC International

KEC International stock price was trading in the green on March 23, a day after the company bagged orders worth Rs 1560 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

According to the regulatory filing, the new orders are for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from PGCIL under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route. This includes a 765 kV transmission line, 765/400 kV AIS substation, and 765 kV GIS substations, it said.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said these orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, have significantly enhanced our order book in the domestic T&D market.

Also read: Anupam Rasayan stock gains on bagging Rs 984-crore order