KEC International shares touch 52-week high on new orders win worth Rs 1,042 crore

KEC International share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 604.35, rising 5 percent in early trade on July 6 as company secured new orders of Rs 1,042 crore across its various businesses.

The railways business of KEC International has secured its maiden international order for a signaling & telecommunication project in SAARC.

The civil business has secured an order in the metals & mining segment from a reputed steel player in India.

Its transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas including setting up of overhead transmission line in Middle East, supply of towers in India, Europe and the United States of America and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.

The cables business of the company has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The Railway business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally, leveraging the strong presence of our T&D business," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

"The Civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputed client. The maiden tower supply order from Europe is a testament of our dedicated focus on diversifying the tower sales business geographically," Kejriwal added.

At 09:42 am, KEC International was quoting at Rs 589.60, up Rs 13.90, or 2.41 percent on the BSE.