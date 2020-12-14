PlusFinancial Times
KEC International shares hits 52-week high on order wins

Cables business has secured orders of Rs 218 crore for cables/ cabling projects in India and overseas.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 01:33 PM IST
 
 
KEC International shares touched 52-week high of Rs 384.95, adding 5 percent intraday on December 14 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,438 crore.

The company's railways business has secured orders of Rs 475 crore in the urban infra/ emerging segments in India.

Its civil business got Rs 383-crore worth of infra works from private players in the chemical, cement and residential segments and a government order in the water pipeline segment in India.

“We are delighted with the new orders secured across our business verticals, especially in railways, which continues to expand its portfolio in the emerging growth areas of Metro/DFCC/High-speed trains," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

The transmission and distribution business secured orders of Rs 362 crore for projects in the Middle East and the Americas.

The cables business got Rs 218-crore order for various cables/ cabling projects in India and overseas.

At 1239 hours, KEC International was quoting at Rs 373.80, up Rs 6.80, or 1.85 percent on the BSE.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #KEC International
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:32 pm

