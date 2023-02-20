KEC International shares gain 6% on bagging new orders of Rs 3,023 crore

KEC International’s share price rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on February 20 as the company bagged new orders worth Rs 3,023 crore.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 3,023 crores across its various businesses, as per the company's press release.

The Civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in the Water Pipeline and Commercial building segments in India.

Its transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in the Americas, and the cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Catch all the market action on our live blog "We are pleased with the size of new order wins, especially the orders in the water pipeline segment including our single largest order to date. We are now executing ten prestigious projects in this segment with an overall project value of over Rs 5,000 crore, under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' of the Government," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International.

F&O Manual | Nifty likely to show tepid trading as the day progresses, traders predict

"The civil business has also diversified its presence with a maiden order in the commercial building segment, from a reputed international real estate developer." "With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 18,500 crore, a robust growth of over 30 percent vis-à-vis last year. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," Kejriwal added. The company posted a net profit of Rs 17.60 crore in the December quarter, a decline of 81.2 percent from Rs 93.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue was up 31 percent at Rs 4,374.62 crore compared to Rs 3,340.02 crore, YoY. At 09:22 hours, KEC International was quoting at Rs 494.35, up Rs 19.15, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

