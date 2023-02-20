 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KEC International shares gain 6% on bagging new orders of Rs 3,023 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in Americas.

KEC International’s share price rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on February 20 as the company bagged new orders worth Rs 3,023 crore.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 3,023 crores across its various businesses, as per the company's press release.

The Civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in the Water Pipeline and Commercial building segments in India.

Its transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in the Americas, and the cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.