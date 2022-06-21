KEC International share price rises over 5% on winning orders worth Rs 1,092 crore

KEC International share price increased more than 5 percent in early trade on June 21 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

KEC International's transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas.

The railways business has secured an order for 2 x25kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation (Mission Raftaar) in India.

The civil business has secured orders in the residential, industrial and defence segments in India. And cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International. "Our railway business has further consolidated its presence in emerging/new areas, with the order in the Semi High-Speed Rail under Mission Raftaar."

The company's civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory, with consistent order inflows across segments, especially metals and mining and realty, according to Kejriwal.

At 9:21am, KEC International was quoting at Rs 373.45, up Rs 11.55, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 550.00 and a 52-week low o Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively. It is now trading 32.1 percent below its 52-week high and 8.2 percent above its 52-week low.