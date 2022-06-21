English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    KEC International share price rises over 5% on winning orders worth Rs 1,092 crore

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 550.00 and a 52-week low o Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    KEC International

    KEC International

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KEC International share price increased more than 5 percent in early trade on June 21 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

    KEC International's transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas.

    The railways business has secured an order for 2 x25kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation (Mission Raftaar) in India.

    The civil business has secured orders in the residential, industrial and defence segments in India. And cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International. "Our railway business has further consolidated its presence in emerging/new areas, with the order in the Semi High-Speed Rail under Mission Raftaar."

    The company's civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory, with consistent order inflows across segments, especially metals and mining and realty, according to Kejriwal.

    At 9:21am, KEC International was quoting at Rs 373.45, up Rs 11.55, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 550.00 and a 52-week low o Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively. It is now trading 32.1 percent below its 52-week high and 8.2 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #KEC International
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 09:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.