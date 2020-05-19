KEC International share price rises 3% on orders win worth Rs 1,203 crore

KEC International share price rose 3.5 percent in the early trade on May 19 after company bagged orders across its various businesses.

The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across its various businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 917 crore for T&D projects in India, Bangladesh, Africa and the Americas.

Its Civil business has secured orders of Rs 176 crore for industrial [civil works for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) project] and residential projects in India.

The cables business of the company has secured orders of Rs 110 crore for various types of cables/ cabling projects.

“We are pleased with the new order wins in the face of challenging global headwinds. The order wins in Bangladesh along with the earlier order wins in Nepal consolidates our leadership in the SAARC T&D market," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

"We are particularly enthused by the first order in the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) segment which opens up a large opportunity for us in this area,” he added.

At 09:27 hrs, KEC International was quoting at Rs 199.80, up Rs 4.85, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.



