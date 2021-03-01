English
KEC International share price hits 52-week high on winning Rs 1,140-crore orders

The company's transmission & distribution business secured orders of Rs 963 crore in the Middle East and Africa.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
KEC International share price touched 52-week high of Rs 444.90, rising over 3 percent in the early trade on March 1 after the company said it got orders worth Rs 1,140 crore across its businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution business secured orders of Rs 963 crore in the Middle East and Africa. The railway business got a Rs 113-crore for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgrade in India.

Its civil business has secured an order of Rs 64 crore for infrastructre works in the hydrocarbon segment in India.

"The orders secured in International T&D (along with the orders in the Domestic T&D announced earlier) have significantly enhanced our order book in our core T&D businesses. Our railway business continues to expand its presence in the emerging areas with its first order in the area of semi high-speed Rail," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International

At 0923 hours, KEC International was quoting at Rs 442.80, up Rs 12.15, or 2.82 percent, on the BSE.

#Buzzing Stocks #KEC International
first published: Mar 1, 2021 09:35 am

