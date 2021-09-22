MARKET NEWS

KEC International share price gains 4% on orders worth Rs 1,157 crore

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 486.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 299.10 on 03 March, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
 
 
KEC International share price added more than 4 percent intraday on September 22 after the company won new orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

Its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs 663 crore for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

The Railways business of the company has secured orders of Rs 220 crore for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

The Civil business has secured an order of Rs 173 crore for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in South India.

Cables business has secured orders of Rs 101 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“The orders in T&D, especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets. Our Railway order book continues to grow in emerging/new areas with orders in the Semi High-Speed Rail under mission ‘Raftaar.’" said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

"We are particularly enthused with our first order in the Airports vertical which marks our entry in the growing public spaces segment,” he added.

At 09:39 hrs, KEC International was quoting at Rs 463.50, up Rs 8.55, or 1.88 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 4.72 percent below its 52-week high and 54.96 percent above its 52-week low.
