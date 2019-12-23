App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEC International share price gains 3% order wins worth Rs 1,520 crore

The transmission & distribution business has secured two orders of Rs 391 crore for construction of 400 kV Transmission lines in Nepal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28
 
 
KEC International share price gained 3.5 percent intraday on December 23 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,520 crore across its various businesses.

Company's urban transport business has secured an order of Rs 964 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 8 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The transmission & distribution business has secured two orders of Rs 391 crore for construction of 400 kV Transmission lines in Nepal.

Its railways business has secured an order of Rs 165 crore for construction of road over bridges (ROBs) in Western India.

"With the international orders secured in T&D and the domestic orders announced earlier during the year, we are seeing traction in our core T&D business. The order wins in Nepal will consolidate our leadership position in the SAARC T&D market,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

At 09:40 hrs, KEC International was quoting at Rs 307.45, up Rs 8.90, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:02 am

