you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEC International rises 4% on orders win worth Rs 1,806 crore



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of KEC International rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on November 4 after the company had secured new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across its various businesses.

The company's railways business has secured orders worth Rs. 1,303 crore in India, including orders for overhead electrification of railway lines and associated civil works and construction of road over bridges (ROBs), roadbeds, major and minor bridges.

The T&D business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 283 crore for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Its civil business has secured orders of Rs 63 crore for civil and construction works in India. And, its cables business has secured orders of Rs 157 crore for various types of cables/cabling projects.

“We are delighted with the new orders secured across our business verticals, especially in railways, which continues to expand its portfolio. The railway business continues to remain on a high growth trajectory. These large order wins further consolidate our leadership position in this sector,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

At 09:16 hrs, KEC International was quoting at Rs 278.75, up Rs 7.15, or 2.63 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:27 am

