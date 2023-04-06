KEC International gains on winning orders worth Rs 1,213 crore

KEC International share price rose 2 percent in the morning session on April 6 after the company announced securing orders worth Rs 1,213 crores across various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of KEC International got orders for projects in India, SAARC, the Middle East, East Asia Pacific and the Americas, the company said.

Its civil business secured an order in the urban infra segment in India, while the cables business bagged orders within the country and overseas markets.

"We are delighted with the traction of order inflows throughout the year. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY23 stands at an all-time high of Rs 22,378 crore, a substantial growth of ~ 30% vis-à-vis last year," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International. "The orders in T&D have significantly expanded our T&D order book, particularly in the international market. Our Civil business has further strengthened its presence with an order in the urban infra segment. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward," Kejriwal added.

At 9.32 am, KEC International was quoting at Rs 460.45, up Rs 5.65, or 1.24 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 525.05 on January 10, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 345.15 on May 12, 2022. It is trading 12.3 percent below its 52-week high and 33.41 percent above its 52-week low. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

