 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

KEC International gains on winning orders worth Rs 1,213 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

The share is trading 12.3 percent below its 52-week high and 33.41 percent above its 52-week low

KEC International

KEC International share price rose 2 percent in the morning session on April 6 after the company announced securing orders worth Rs 1,213 crores across various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of KEC International got orders for projects in India, SAARC, the Middle East, East Asia Pacific and the Americas, the company said.

Its civil business secured an order in the urban infra segment in India, while the cables business bagged orders within the country and overseas markets.

Catch all the market action on our live blog