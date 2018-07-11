KEC International gains 5% as company bags on new orders worth Rs 1,357 crore

Shares of KEC International added 5 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company received orders worth Rs 1,357 crore.

The transmission & distribution business of the company has secured turnkey orders of Rs 1,234 crore across India, Middle East, Africa, SAARC and The Americas.

The cables business has secured orders of Rs 123 crore for various types of cables.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, "We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in the transmission & distribution business. We have consolidated our leadership position in the Middle East market by re-entering Dubai."

"With the order win in Nicaragua, KEC marks its direct entry into the American T&D EPC market, apart from its current presence in Brazil through SAE Towers, its wholly owned subsidiary," he added.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of members of the company will be held on July 30, 2018.

At 09:20 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 346.10, up Rs 8.55, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil