KEC International gains 3% on orders worth Rs 1,028 cr across business verticals

The KEC International share price gained more than 3 percent intraday on March 15 after the company secured orders worth Rs 1,028 crore across its various businesses.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in East Asia Pacific, Middle East and Americas, including 500/230 kV GIS substation order in Thailand, 110 kV transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, supply of towers in Middle East, secured by its subsidiary in the UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by subsidiary, SAE Towers, the company said in its release.

The civil business has secured an order for executing a project in the logistics segment in India.

And cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Moneycontrol News