KEC International gains 3% on orders worth Rs 1,028 cr across business verticals

The KEC International share price gained more than 3 percent intraday on March 15 after the company secured orders worth Rs 1,028 crore across its various businesses.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in East Asia Pacific, Middle East and Americas, including 500/230 kV GIS substation order in Thailand, 110 kV transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, supply of towers in Middle East, secured by its subsidiary in the UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by subsidiary, SAE Towers, the company said in its release.

The civil business has secured an order for executing a project in the logistics segment in India.

And cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D and civil businesses. The orders in T&D have significantly expanded our order book in the international T&D market," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International.

"Our civil business has further diversified its presence with its maiden order in the logistics segment from a reputed private player. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of Rs 19,600 crore, a robust growth of 30 percent vis-à-vis last year,” Kejriwal said.

The share touched 52-week high of Rs 525.05 and 52-week low of Rs 345.15 on 10 January, 2023 and 12 May, 2022, respectively. It is trading 11.9 percent below its 52-week high and 34.01 percent above its 52-week low.