    Kaynes Technology zooms 14% after Rs 3,750-crore agreement with Karnataka government

    The MoU is for an investment of Rs 3,750 crore to setup Semiconductor Assembly & Testing (OSAT) facility and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing plant through its step down subsidiaries.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    Kaynes Technology share price surged 14 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 2,122.85 in the early trade on August 25 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government.

    The MoU with the electronics and IT department is for an investment of Rs 3,750 crore to set up a semiconductor assembly & testing facility and printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.

    Kaynes Semicon Private Limited will lead the setup of the semiconductor assembly & testing facility, while Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited will put up a PCB plant for complex multi-layered boards.

    In the June quarter, the company posted a 134.28 percent jump in its Q1FY24 net profit at Rs 24.6 crore and revenue was up 49 percent at Rs 297.18 crore.

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 09:50 am

