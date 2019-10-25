App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaya plunges nearly 7% after net loss widens in Q2

Its consolidated operating EBITDA was at Rs 14.2 crore against Rs 4.3 crore for the corresponding quarter in previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kaya plunged nearly 7 percent intraday on October 25 after the company's net loss had increased in the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20).

The company's Q2 net loss has widened to Rs 9.3 crore against loss of Rs 1.5 crore, reported in a year ago period.

The revenue of the company was down 5.5 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 107.4 crore.

Close

Its consolidated operating EBITDA was at Rs 14.2 crore against Rs 4.3 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2018.

related news

The company's business in India reported a revenue growth of 3 percent while the international business declined by 14 percent over Q2 of 2018.

At 12:31 hrs, Kaya was quoting at Rs 376.80, down Rs 23.40, or 5.85 percent, on the BSE.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6