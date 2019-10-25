Kaya plunges nearly 7% after net loss widens in Q2

Shares of Kaya plunged nearly 7 percent intraday on October 25 after the company's net loss had increased in the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20).

The company's Q2 net loss has widened to Rs 9.3 crore against loss of Rs 1.5 crore, reported in a year ago period.

The revenue of the company was down 5.5 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 107.4 crore.

Its consolidated operating EBITDA was at Rs 14.2 crore against Rs 4.3 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2018.

The company's business in India reported a revenue growth of 3 percent while the international business declined by 14 percent over Q2 of 2018.