App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaveri Seed surges 5% on buyback approval

The proposed buyback will be subject to approval of shareholders and all other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company rose over 5 percent in early trade on September 25 after the company board approved buyback of equity shares.

The board has considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, not exceeding 28,00,000 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 196 crore.

The buyback offer size represents 20.01 percent and 20.14 percent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves, respectively.

Close

The proposed buyback will be subject to approval of shareholders and all other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

related news

The board has appointed M/s. L. D. Reddy & Co, Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer for conducting the postal ballot activity.

At 0922 hrs, Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 568.10, up Rs 20.70, or 3.78 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.