Kaveri Seed rises 3% on launch of a new facility at Telangana

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company rose 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday after the company commenced its corn cob drying facility at Telangana.

The plant is Asia's largest and the first of its kind cob dryer, company said in a BSE release.

The capacity of the cob drying facility is 1,456 Mt per cycle which is distributed across 36 Bins.

GV Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & MD, Kaveri Seeds said, "We are extremely happy to launch this first of its kind, world class corn cob drying facility in Telangana which will help increase germination and vigor and also the shelf life of seeds thereby helping us to manage the inventory better, from this season onwards."

At 13:46 hrs, Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 453.10, up Rs 12.50, or 2.84 percent on the BSE.