App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaveri Seed gains 2% as board mulls buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 651.25 and 52-week low Rs 376 on 17 September, 2018 and 20 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company added more than 2 percent in early trade on September 17 after the company said it is mulling buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 24, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback and other matters incidental thereto, as per Kaveri Seed's BSE release.

The trading window of the company shall remain closed for all designated persons including promoters, directors, key managerial personnel and designated employees of the company from September 17, 2019 to September 26, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Close

At 0921 hrs, Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 538.55, up Rs 10, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 651.25 and its 52-week low of Rs 376 on 17 September, 2018 and 20 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.16 percent below its 52-week high and 43.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.