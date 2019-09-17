Kaveri Seed gains 2% as board mulls buyback

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company added more than 2 percent in early trade on September 17 after the company said it is mulling buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 24, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback and other matters incidental thereto, as per Kaveri Seed's BSE release.

The trading window of the company shall remain closed for all designated persons including promoters, directors, key managerial personnel and designated employees of the company from September 17, 2019 to September 26, 2019 (both days inclusive).

At 0921 hrs, Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 538.55, up Rs 10, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 651.25 and its 52-week low of Rs 376 on 17 September, 2018 and 20 February, 2019, respectively.