Kaveri Seed Company hits 52-week low on weak Q3 numbers

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company touched 52-week low of Rs 399, fall 14 percent intraday Tuesday after company posted weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company’s Q3FY19 net profit declined 32.8 percent to Rs 3.65 crore from Rs 5.43 crore in December 2017.

Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore in December 2018 down from Rs 70.64 crore in December 2017.

At 14:17 hrs Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 402.00, down Rs 66.00, or 14.10 percent.