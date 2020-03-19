Karur Vysya Bank share price up 5% as co enters precious metals biz

Karur Vysya Bank share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on March 19 as the bank has entered into precious metals business.

The bank offered precious metals to its customers and delivered its first shipment to clients in Chennai and Coimbatore.

It is now in the process of ramping up the business to more fully support its existing set of customers across the nation, said the bank in a release.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 26.60 intraday today.

At 12:29 hrs Karur Vysya Bank was quoting at Rs 28.75, up Rs 1.20, or 4.36 percent.