Karur Vysya Bank share price rises 2% on improved operational numbers

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 64.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.35 on 12 March, 2021 and 13 October, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Karur Vysya Bank share price rose 2 percent intraday on October 4 after the bank reported a 6.8 percent jump in its advances at Rs 53,851 crore in the quarter ended September against Rs 50,408 crore in a year ago period. Its deposits were up 7 percent at Rs 65,410 crore versus Rs 61,122 crore and CASA was up 11.9 percent at Rs 23,159 crore versus Rs 20,697 crore, YoY.

At 11:47 hrs Karur Vysya Bank was quoting at Rs 47.75, up Rs 0.75, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 64.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.35 on 12 March, 2021 and 13 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.97 percent below its 52-week high and 62.69 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Karur Vysya Bank
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:26 pm

