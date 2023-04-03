 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Bank tumbles 5% after tepid Q4 provisional numbers

Apr 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

The lender's gross advances grew 6.16 percent to Rs 61,326.42 crore in the three months to March 2023

Shares of Karnataka Bank were trading 4.89 percent down at Rs 129.40 in morning trade on April 3 after the private sector lender reported lacklustre provisional numbers for the March quarter.

The bank’s gross advances grew 6.16 percent to Rs 61,326.42 crore in the three months to March 2023, compared to Rs 57,769.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing on April 1.

The low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 8.71 percent to Rs 28,807.04 crore as against Rs 26,499.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Similarly, aggregate deposits climbed 8.69 percent to Rs 87,362.56 crore from Rs 80,380.81 crore in Q4 FY22 and Rs 84,592.65 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.