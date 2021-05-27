MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Karnataka Bank share price slips 8% despite rise in Q4 net profit

The board has recommended dividend at Rs 1.80 per share.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karnataka Bank share price slipped 8 percent intraday on May 27 a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, up 14.83% from Rs 27.31 crore, in a year ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank came in at Rs 459.14 crore versus Rs 529.3 crore, YoY.

The company board has appointed Balakrishna Alse S, Mangaluru, former Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce, as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the bank.

The board has recommended dividend at Rs 1.80 per share.

Close

At 15:13 hrs Karnataka Bank was quoting at Rs 65.90, down Rs 6.00, or 8.34 percent on the BSE.

karnataka bak
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Karnataka Bank
first published: May 27, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.