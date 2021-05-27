Karnataka Bank share price slips 8% despite rise in Q4 net profit

live bse live

Karnataka Bank share price slipped 8 percent intraday on May 27 a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, up 14.83% from Rs 27.31 crore, in a year ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank came in at Rs 459.14 crore versus Rs 529.3 crore, YoY.

The company board has appointed Balakrishna Alse S, Mangaluru, former Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce, as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the bank.

The board has recommended dividend at Rs 1.80 per share.

At 15:13 hrs Karnataka Bank was quoting at Rs 65.90, down Rs 6.00, or 8.34 percent on the BSE.