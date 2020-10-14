172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|karnataka-bank-share-price-jumps-5-as-q2-profit-rises-13-to-rs-119-crore-5960411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 09:59 AM IST

Karnataka Bank share price jumps 5% as Q2 profit rises 13% to Rs 119 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,933.52 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 1,902.41 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Karnataka Bank share price jumped over 5 percent at open on October 14, a day after the company declared its September quarter results.

The private sector bank on October 13 reported a nearly 13 percent rise in net profit at Rs 119.44 crore for the September quarter as bad loans moderated. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 105.91 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,933.52 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 1,902.41 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the interest income fell to Rs 1,603.71 crore from Rs 1,629.64 crore a year ago.

The stock was trading at Rs 44.15, up Rs 2.15, or 5.12 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 44.55 and an intraday low of Rs 43.30.

Income from other sources rose to Rs 329.81 crore from Rs 272.77 crore. The lender witnessed an improvement on the asset quality front, as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 3.97 percent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 4.78 percent in the year-ago period.

In value terms, the gross NPA was down to Rs 2,188.80 crore from Rs 2,594.27 crore. Net NPAs or bad loans fell to 2.21 per cent (Rs 1,194.60 crore) from 3.48 percent (Rs 1,863.11 crore).

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, brokers upgraded recommendation or target price in the past three months. It showed decrease in NPA in recent results.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 09:59 am

