Karnataka Bank share price jumps 11% on robust Q3 numbers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 75 and 52-week low Rs 34.20 on 14 February, 2020 and 29 May, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Karnataka Bank share price jumped 11 percent intraday on January 12 after the company posted robust Q3 numbers.

Its Q3 net profit rose 10 percent YoY to Rs 135.4 crore versus Rs 123.1 crore and net interest income rose 20.8 percent at Rs 614 crore against Rs 507.7 crore.

Its net NPA was 1.74% versus 2.21% and gross NPA 3.16% versus 3.97%, QoQ. In the absolute term, gross NPA was Rs 1,706.6 crore against Rs 2,188.8 crore.

Provisions stood at Rs 214.2 crore versus Rs 322.1 crore (QoQ) and Rs 314.7 crore (YoY).

At 14:44 hrs Karnataka Bank was quoting at Rs 68, up Rs 3.85, or 6 percent on the BSE.

karnataka bank

Currently, it is trading 9.33 percent below its 52-week high and 98.83 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Karnataka Bank
first published: Jan 12, 2021 03:11 pm

