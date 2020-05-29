App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Bank share price declines nearly 3% as RBI imposes penalty

As bank had already made full provision, there is no other financial impact other than the penalty amount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karnataka Bank share price fell nearly 3 percent after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty on the bank.

Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.20 crore on the bank.

The penalty imposed for divergence in respect of NPAs and non-adherence to IRAC norms with reference to financial position as on March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

Close

As bank had already made full provision, there is no other financial impact other than the penalty amount.

related news

At 09:21 hrs Karnataka Bank was quoting at Rs 35.35, down Rs 0.85, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.82 and 52-week low Rs 34.35 on 27 May, 2019 and 27 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 67.52 percent below its 52-week high and 2.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Karnataka Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Flight operations to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by Diwali: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight operations to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by Diwali: Hardeep Singh Puri

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know