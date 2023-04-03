 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Karaikal Port deal to become value-accretive for Adani Ports in 2 years: Morgan Stanley

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Karaikal Port's revenue declined between FY20 and FY22, from Rs 414 crore to Rs 247 crore

“Adani Ports will spend further Rs 850 crore over time to upgrade infrastructure in order to reduce the logistics cost for the customers,” Karan Adani, Adani Ports chief executive officer, said.

Foreign broking firm Morgan Stanley has given an 'overweight' call on Adani Ports, with a target of Rs 690 per share, after its acquisition of Karaikal Port for Rs 1,485 crore.

In the financial year 2022-23, Karaikal Port, situated 300 km along the coast south of Chennai, handled 10 million tonnes of cargo. "The port's revenue declined between FY20 and FY22, from Rs 414 crore to Rs 247 crore. Implied EBITDA/tonne is Rs 186 versus Adani Ports' Rs 292 for FY22," noted Morgan Stanley.

Profit improvement over the next two years could make it a value-accretive transaction, the firm added.

Follow our live blog for all the market action