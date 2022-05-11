English
    Kansai Nerolac Paints share price hits 52-week low after Q4 earnings

    Kansai Nerolac Paints on May 10 has posted 80 percent fall in ist Q4 net profit at Rs 24.73 crore, down 80.1% from Rs 124.28 crore, YoY.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

     
     
    Kansai Nerolac Paints share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 403, falling 6.5 percent intraday on May 11 after the company came out with its March quarter earnings.

    Kansai Nerolac Paints on May 10 posted 80.1 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 24.73 crore as against Rs 124.28 crore a year back.

    Its revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,536.60 crore versus Rs 1,459.57 crore, YoY.

    Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the March quarter earnings:

    Morgan Stanley

    The research firm has kept 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 394 per share as the earnings missed the estimates.

    It’s most levered to commodity risks and earnings risk among paint companies. However, medium-term margin may be under pressure and lead to a valuation de-rating, reported CNBC-TV18.

    Nomura

    The broking house has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 750 per share as the earnings were below estimates, both on sales and margin.

    The gross margin declined 660 bps on-year and 340 bps on-quarter to 28, reported CNBC-TV18.

    At 10:11am, Kansai Nerolac Paints was quoting at Rs 412.90, down Rs 18.20, or 4.22 percent, on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kansai Nerolac Paints
    first published: May 11, 2022 10:28 am
