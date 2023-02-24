 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanoria Chemicals shares up 5% on new plant announcement

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The plant will be set up at the existing facility at GIDC, Ankleshwar in Gujarat and will come with the latest metal oxide-based technology, the company has said.

Kanoria Chemicals shares opened 6.3 percent higher on February 24 following the company’s announcement of setting up a new formaldehyde plant with 300 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity.

The plant would be set up at the existing facility at GIDC, Ankleshwar in Gujarat and would be with the latest metal oxide-based technology, it said.

New capacity addition is expected to cater to the growing demand in the region as well as the export markets for sectors such as engineering wood, textiles, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Ranjeet Singh, CEO, chemicals business, said in a filing that the investment was in line with the company’s 'Vision-2030'.