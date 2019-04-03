Kamdhenu Ltd soars 13% after doubling production capacity of plant

Kamdhenu Ltd rallied 13 percent intraday on April 3 after the company more than doubled the production capacity of its steel plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The company in its exchange disclosures said, "We have installed all requisite machinery to increase the capacity of our own steel plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan from 72,000 MT to 1,56,000 MT per annum."

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 265.45 and 52-week low of Rs 142.05 on 5 April 2018 and 21 February 2019, respectively.

At 0942 hours, Kamdhenu Ltd was quoting Rs 199.15, up 12.99 percent on the BSE.