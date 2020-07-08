App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Kamat Hotels stock surges almost 40% in 2 days after Merlin Marketing acquires 3.5 lakh shares

Merlin Marketing Pvt has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares of Kamat Hotels India (representing 1.48 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 34.76 per share.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Kamat Hotels share price surged 12 percent at open on July 8 after Merlin Marketing acquired stake in the company.

The stock has already surged over 40 percent in the last 5 days and was trading at Rs 39.75, up Rs 4.45, or 12.61 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 42.00 and an intraday low of Rs 38.50.

Merlin Marketing Pvt has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares of Kamat Hotels India (representing 1.48 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 34.76 per share.

The rally was further propelled after the Maharashtra government allowed hotels to reopen from July 8. The Maharashtra government on July 6 allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 percent of their capacity from July 8, according to a PTI report.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Kamat Hotels stock movement is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has been showing increasing profits every quarter for the past 2 quarters.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kamat Hotels

